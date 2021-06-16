Bengals Fans Are Loving Joe Burrow’s Latest Comment

If the Cincinnati Bengals are to take a step forward in 2021, they will need Joe Burrow to pick up where he left off before his season-ending injury.

Prior to tearing his ACL last November, Burrow was on a record-setting pace for rookie passers. He had already racked up 300 or more passing yards in a game on five occasions and boasted a 13-to-5 touchdown-to-interception ratio.

Seven months later and Burrow is well on his way to starting in Week 1. In his own words, he was pretty sharp during the Bengals’ offseason workouts.

Discussing his work in 7-on-7 drills, Burrow said he thinks the ball “might’ve hit the ground once.”

This week, Burrow also told reporters that the Bengals “have some horses on offense that I’m real excited about,” citing wide receiver Tee Higgins in particular as a player who has made major improvements.

With Higgins, Tyler Boyd and 2021 first-round pick Ja’Marr Chase at wide receiver and a healthy Joe Mixon at running back, the Bengals do have some weapons for Burrow to utilize. The key is keeping the second-year passer upright after he was sacked 32 times in 10 games as a rookie.

Cincinnati went 4-11-1 in 2020 and is looking for its first winning season since 2015, which is the last time the Bengals made the playoffs.