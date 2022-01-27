Bengals Get Encouraging News At Practice Thursday

On Wednesday, Joe Burrow’s named popped up on the Bengals’ injury report.

Burrow was sacked a total of nine times during Cincinnati’s dramatic 19-16 Divisional Round win over the Titans. Fast forward to Wednesday, Burrow was listed on the team’s injury report with a knee injury.

The good news is that Burrow practiced in full on Wednesday. He did the same on Thursday, indicating he’ll likely be a full go against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday afternoon.

“After getting sacked nine times in the divisional round, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was back on the injury report on Wednesday with a knee issue,” writes Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk. “But Burrow was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice and that remained the case on Thursday’s report.”

Joe Burrow, Tee Higgins remain full participants in Bengals Thursday practice. https://t.co/WvIlzdAppL — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 27, 2022

Unless he suffers an unexpected setback, there’s no way Joe Burrow misses Sunday’s game.

The former LSU star and Heisman winner has been on an absolute tear as of late. In the Bengals’ back-to-back playoff wins, Burrow has throw for a total of 592 yards with two touchdowns and one pick.

On Sunday, Burrow will have to be sharp in a head-to-head battle vs. Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.