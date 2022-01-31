Bengals Get Encouraging Super Bowl Injury News

The Bengals have gotten some good news on tight end C.J. Uzomah after he left Sunday’s game against the Chiefs.

Uzomah left the game in the first half with a knee injury before he was ruled out with a sprained MCL. He was seen walking back onto the field in the second half with crutches.

On Monday, head coach Zac Taylor confirmed that his outlook looks to be encouraging so far with regards to his availability for the Super Bowl.

Zac Taylor says TE C.J. Uzomah's knee injury is "encouraging so far, looks like an MCL sprain." Doesn't know more at this point. — Marisa Contipelli (@BengalsMarisa) January 31, 2022

Uzomah is the Bengals top tight end and was having the best season of his career before he went down. In their prior two playoff games, Uzomah had 13 receptions for 135 yards and a touchdown.

His lone touchdown came against the Raiders when he finished with 64 yards on six receptions.

For the regular season, Uzomah finished with five touchdowns and 493 yards receiving on 49 receptions. If Uzomah isn’t able to suit up, that would mean Drew Sample and Mitchell Wilcox would get his targets.

That said, there are two weeks until the big game so Uzomah will have a decent amount of time for his knee to heal.