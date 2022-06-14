Bengals Had Special Visitor At Practice On Tuesday Afternoon

BALTIMORE, MD - SEPTEMBER 10: A Cincinnati Bengals helmet is seen on the field before the Bengals take on the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on September 10, 2012 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The Cincinnati Bengals have five former LSU players on their current roster, including Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase.

Those ex-Tigers had a familiar visitor at minicamp practice on Tuesday. Former LSU assistant coach Bill Busch was in Cincinnati chopping it up with his old players.

Busch, who is in his second season as special teams coordinator at Nebraska, was the safeties coach at LSU from 2018-20. While his work was on the defensive side of the ball, he has a special connection to Burrow.

As ESPN's Ben Baby noted on Twitter today, Burrow has said that Busch was the one who recommended him to then-LSU head coach Ed Orgeron after Burrow transferred from Ohio State.

That turned out to be a pretty good referral on Busch's part. Burrow was a two-year starter in Baton Rouge, and in 2019, he posted one of the greatest individual seasons in college football history while leading LSU to an undefeated national championship.

We're sure Scott Frost at Nebraska is hoping that Busch could provide a similar lead for him on a major QB transfer at some point in the future.