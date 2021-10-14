Bengals Announce They’ve Acquired New Cornerback

The Cincinnati Bengals bolstered their secondary this Thursday, claiming veteran cornerback Tre Flowers off waivers.

Flowers was released by the Seattle Seahawks on Tuesday. According to a report from NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Flowers requested to be released from the team.

Now, Flowers will get the chance to show what he can do in a different defensive scheme. It’s unclear if that’ll lead to better results on the field, but it’s evident he needed a fresh start.

Despite receiving over 200 snaps this season, Flowers didn’t make much of an impact for Seattle. In three starts this year, he recorded 16 tackles.

Roster Update: We've acquired CB Tre Flowers on waivers from the Seattle Seahawks. — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) October 14, 2021

Flowers, a former fifth-round pick out of Oklahoma State, has spent all four of his NFL seasons with the Seahawks. During that time, he had 212 tackles, 16 passes defended, five forced fumbles and three interceptions.

The Bengals most likely won’t utilize Flowers this weekend against the Detroit Lions since he needs to get used to their playbook. However, with Trae Waynes out for the foreseeable future, Flowers could work his way into Zac Taylor’s cornerback rotation.

Flowers, 26, has the ideal height to be an impactful cornerback in the NFL. It’ll be up to him to prove that all he needed was a change of scenery.