The Bengals Have Named Their Week 1 Starting Quarterback

The Cincinnati Bengals open the 2020 NFL regular season two weeks from today. Who will be under center for that Week 1 game?

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor made that extremely clear on Sunday evening.

No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick Joe Burrow is Cincinnati’s starting quarterback heading into the 2020 regular season. Taylor shared the decision following a team scrimmage on Sunday.

“He’s just been impressive,” Taylor said, per ESPN. “He’s what we expected when we took him No. 1 overall. He hasn’t disappointed one day he’s been out there.”

News | In case there was any doubt, Bengals coach Zac Taylor effectively named QB Joe Burrow as the Week 1 starter https://t.co/fH1CmOirUH — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) August 31, 2020

Of course, this is no surprise. The Bengals selected Burrow with the top overall selection and let longtime starter Andy Dalton go to Dallas.

Still, it’s rare for a rookie quarterback to start right away. However, Burrow is clearly a very special prospect.

Burrow reportedly looked good in Sunday’s scrimmage. From ESPN:

Unofficially, Burrow went 19-of-33 passing for 200 yards and one touchdown. That line doesn’t include a pass that was intercepted by safety Jessie Bates in the end zone after the intended receiver went down. After the scrimmage, Taylor didn’t know if it was a clean interception or pass interference.

Burrow will surely have some bumps along the way – all rookie quarterbacks do – but he clearly has the trust of his coaches and his teammates.

Cincinnati is scheduled to open the 2020 regular season on Sunday, Sept. 13 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Kickoff is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. E.T. The game will be televised on CBS.