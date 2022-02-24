The Cincinnati Bengals shocked the NFL world this past season, punching their ticket to Super Bowl 56. Despite the team’s recent success, 2022 season tickets have not sold out yet.

Scott Springer of the Cincinnati Enquirer pointed out that plenty of seats are available for the 2022 season. Most of the available tickets are in the end zones and upper deck areas.

Obviously, this news is a bit surprising. The Bengals have an exciting roster that should make some noise next fall, and players like Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase should make them a must-see team in 2022.

While the Bengals’ situation can change in the near future, NFL fans are a bit disappointed in their fan base.

“Shocked,” one fan said in response to the news.

“Unserious fan base,” a second fan said.

Another fan tweeted, “Bandwagon fan base.”

According to the Cincinnati Enquirer, the Bengals are one of 13 teams that doesn’t have a waiting list for season tickets.

The Bengals’ ticket office said they are currently going through a renewal process. Once that process is complete, fans could upgrade their seats for the 2022 season.