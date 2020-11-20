Bengals Insider Has A Troubling Injury Update On Joe Mixon

Unfortunately for the Cincinnati Bengals, the offense will be missing its top running back this weekend. Once again, Joe Mixon will be out of action due to his foot injury.

Mixon suffered the foot injury back in Week 6. The hope was that he’d return after the Bengals’ bye week, but he clearly hasn’t made a full recovery yet.

According to ESPN reporter Ben Baby, the Bengals didn’t have Mixon at practice this afternoon. This marks the fourth-straight week that Mixon has been unable to practice.

Giovani Bernard will get the start for Cincinnati this Sunday against Washington. He’s been quite productive in Mixon’s absence, as he currently has 173 rushing yards, 207 receiving yards and four total touchdowns.

Cincinnati spent a lot of money this offseason to keep Mixon around for the long haul. Even though he’s been durable in the past, the front office has to be a bit concerned about this injury.

When healthy, Mixon is a game-changer for the Bengals. He controls the pace of the game and can help the offense out in a multitude of ways. In six games this year, Mixon has 428 rushing yards and 138 receiving yards.

Hopefully we’ll see Mixon back on the field next weekend against the New York Giants.