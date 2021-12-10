Last Sunday, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow suffered an injury to his pinkie finger. It gave him trouble against the Los Angeles Chargers, but it doesn’t sound like it’ll keep him off the field.

Burrow took a big step at practice on Thursday, as he was seen throwing with touch on his downfield passes. Judging by the latest update on his status, it appears he’s good to go for Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers.

ESPN reporter Ben Baby said Burrow went through his normal routine at the start of Friday’s practice. He didn’t have a glove on his throwing hand, a sign that he’s inching closer to 100 percent.

“Bengals QB Joe Burrow throwing normally at the start of Friday’s walkthrough drills,” Baby tweeted on Friday morning. “No glove.”

Bengals QB Joe Burrow throwing normally at the start of Friday’s walkthrough drills. No glove. — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) December 10, 2021

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor added that Burrow has no limitations heading into this weekend.

No limitations for Bengals QB Joe Burrow this week, per Zac Taylor. — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) December 10, 2021

When discussing his injury earlier this week, Burrow made it clear that he didn’t want to miss this Sunday’s game.

“It’s just something I am going to have to deal with,” Burrow said, via Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic. “I am not going to miss any games because of it. Unless it somehow gets worse which I can’t imagine it is going to, I am going to play next week.”

The Bengals need a win this Sunday if they want to remain one of the three Wild Card teams in the AFC.