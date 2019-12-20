Bengals Insider Has Encouraging Update On RB Joe Mixon

This weekend’s game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Miami Dolphins should have major draft implications. Both sides have struggled mightily this season, but both should be near full strength for this Sunday.

Joe Mixon was limited during Thursday’s practice for the Bengals due to a calf injury. However, it turns out that it won’t affect his status for this weekend.

Bengals reporter Ben Baby revealed that Mixon was a full participant in practice on Friday.

Cincinnati expects Mixon to play this Sunday without any limitations. That’s a good sign as the former second-round pick has been heating up in recent weeks.

Although the Bengals were blown out by the New England Patriots on Sunday, Mixon finished with 136 rushing yards. He only needs 75 yards to have back-to-back seasons with at least 1,000 rushing yards.

The only notable player on Cincinnati that won’t play this weekend is A.J. Green, who hasn’t played at all this season.

If the Bengals lose on Sunday to the Dolphins, they would officially have the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. That being said, Zac Taylor and the coaching staff would like to end the season with another win or two.

Kickoff for this game is at 1 p.m. ET from Hard Rock Stadium.