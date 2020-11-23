Bengals Insider Shares When Joe Burrow Might Return

If there’s anyone who has the grit and resolve to return from a major knee injury, it’s Joe Burrow.

The Bengals quarterback suffered a devestating season-ending knee injury on Sunday. Later reports detailed the actual severity. Burrow suffered a torn ACL and MCL in his left knee and also a few structural damages.

Any knee injury with so many tears is obviously a nightmarish scenario. But reports suggest the Bengals’ rookie could return much sooner than most would’ve guessed.

Bengals insider Paul Dehner reports Burrow’s knee injury “is viewed as a nine-month recovery.” Nine months would allow the Bengals quarterback to return in time for the start of the 2021 season, which, as it stands, is the current expectation within Cincinnati’s organization.

Can confirm Joe Burrow's injury is a tear of the ACL and MCL, but it is viewed as a nine-month recovery. That would put him in line to return next year for the #Bengals and that sounds like the expectation. — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) November 23, 2020

A nine-month recovery seems a bit optimistic for such a gruesome injury. But that appears to be what the doctors are saying.

Regardless, Joe Burrow needs some help. The Bengals rookie quarterback took a beating this season, and ultimately paid the price because of it.

Many expect the Bengals to shore up their offensive line and add protection for Burrow in the 2021 NFL Draft. Penei Sewell is the obvious candidate. The former Oregon offensive tackle is widely viewed as the best offensive line prospect in years.

Burrow should be able to return in time for the 2021 season. If so, he’d better hope the Bengals have added some solid protection up front.