Bengals Legend Shares His Expectations For QB Joe Burrow

After a historic year at LSU that culminated in a Heisman Trophy, a national title and going No. 1 overall in the NFL Draft, expectations will be high for Bengals QB Joe Burrow.

But one Bengals legend firmly believes that Burrow will live up to those expectations. Appearing on NFL Now on Wednesday, Hall of Fame tackle Anthony Munoz said he believes that Burrow will have a rough rookie year, but ultimately meet those expectations.

“It’s always tough for rookies to come in and to produce and perform at the highest level,” Munoz said. “Being a No. 1 pick, that’s what you’re expected to do. The fact that we’ve not had OTAs, he’s not going to have a lot of camp or a preseason game, that puts so much more pressure on the young man. He’s going to have some bumps in the road. Hopefully, there’s not major ones. You always do as a rookie.

“I feel good about him coming in. From everything I’ve heard, he’s a very smart man. He’s been picking it up. It’s one thing to pick it up and to know the system, but the reps really bring you along. Hopefully the reps he does get before playing a game will help out and he can adjust accordingly. He’s got some good pieces on that offense. He’s got some veterans that can help. AJ Green’s back. He’s got Joe Mixon and you’ve got a couple older linemen. Hopefully they can come together.”

Cincinnati is coming off a 2-14 season – their worst outing since 2002. But much like 2002, their bad year yielded them a Heisman Trophy-winning star prospect.

The Bengals decided to part ways with longtime starter Andy Dalton after nine years, effectively making Burrow the Day 1 starter. That’s a bit of a departure from what they did in 2003, when veteran Jon Kitna got the nod over rookie Carson Palmer.

Cincinnati hasn’t enjoyed much success since Munoz was out there blocking for Ken Anderson and Boomer Esiason. The team hasn’t won a playoff game since 1991.

But Joe Burrow has the full support of the Bengals behind him. If he can come anywhere close to the kind of production he had at LSU, the Bengals might be able to end that brutal drought.