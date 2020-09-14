Bengals Lineman Reveals How Joe Burrow Reacted To First Loss

Joe Burrow’s first loss as a member of the Cincinnati Bengals organization was a heartbreaking one.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft led his team on a should-have-been game-tying drive late in the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers. Instead, the Bengals missed a game-tying field goal from 31 yards out.

Chargers 16, Bengals 13.

Burrow, who went 15-0 in his final college season at LSU, opens his NFL career at 0-1. It would be understandable if he hung his head a bit following the loss.

But that’s not what he did. Instead, Burrow reportedly went up to his teammates in the locker room, making sure everyone kept their spirit up.

Bengals veteran and star wide receiver A.J. Green was highly impressed with what he saw from Burrow late in the game. The Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback showed incredible poise.

“It’s unbelievable. That guy don’t flinch. The way he handled himself on that last drive was unbelievable… We have a special one in Joe,” he told reporters.

The Joe Burrow era might have started with a loss, but the future appears to be bright in Cincinnati.

The Bengals will look to get in the victory column on Thursday night, taking on the Cleveland Browns.