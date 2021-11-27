Bengals Make Decision On Thaddeus Moss, Son Of Randy Moss

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow could be throwing to a familiar face this Sunday. The team just announced that tight end Thaddeus Moss has been elevated from the practice squad to the active roster.

While there’s no guarantee that Moss will receive any playing time against the Steelers this weekend, NFL fans are eager to see what the son of Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss can do.

Moss, who went undrafted in 2020, started his NFL career with the Washington Football Team. Unfortunately, he spent his first season on injured reserve.

The Bengals then claimed Moss off waivers in early April. He was cut before the start of the regular season, but found his way back on the practice squad in September.

Moss doesn’t have much experience at the pro level, but he should have no trouble getting on the same page as his quarterback.

During his final season at LSU, Moss hauled in 47 passes from Burrow. He finished the 2019 season with 570 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

Burrow and Moss aren’t the only members of the 2019 LSU team that are on the Bengals’ roster. Rookie wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase is performing at a high level for Cincinnati this year.

We’ll see what Moss’ role against the Steelers looks like on Sunday afternoon. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET.