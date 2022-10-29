Bengals Make Decision On Wide Receiver Ja'Marr Chase

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - AUGUST 20: Ja'Marr Chase #1 of the Cincinnati Bengals runs onto the field before the NFL preseason game against the Washington Football Team at FedExField on August 20, 2021 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

It was announced on Thursday that Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is dealing with a hip injury. The LSU product will certainly miss time because of this issue, but there was no guarantee he'd go on injured reserve.

Well, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor told reporters Saturday that Chase will not be placed on injured reserve. He will, however, miss Monday night's game against the Browns.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Bengals consider Chase week-to-week with his hip injury.

By not being placed on injured reserve, Chase has a chance to return to Cincinnati's starting lineup within the next four weeks.

Per Jordan Schultz of theScore, Chase suffered a hairline hip fracture and a torn labrum. This injury actually occurred in Week 6 against the Saints.

Despite suffering this injury in Week 6, Chase had back-to-back incredible performances. Unfortunately, he reaggravated his hip injury last Sunday.

Chase has 47 receptions for 605 and six touchdowns this season. The Bengals will have to rely heavily on Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins during his absence.