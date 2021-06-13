Joe Burrow’s impressive rookie season came to a screeching halt with devastating ACL/MCL tears in Week 11 of the 2020 season.

Whiffing a block on Washington pass rusher Jonathan Allen, Cincinnati Bengals offensive lineman Michael Jordan came crashing down on his quarterback’s left leg. While the injury wasn’t necessarily Jordan’s fault, the second-year OL felt responsible for the situation.

According to an interview with The Athletic earlier this week, Jordan took Burrow’s injury “personal.”

“First thing I did was I apologized to Joe,” Jordan said. “I told him he was not going to hear any more words from me. Just actions. I can tell him I’m going to do better. He doesn’t want to hear that. He wants to see it. I’ll prove what I’m saying and my convictions this upcoming season. Not a whole lot of talking; I’m just going to show it.”

Before his injury, Burrow was putting together a solid rookie season — logging 2,688 yards, 13 touchdowns and five interceptions through 10 starts with Cincinnati.

Though Burrow’s strong first-year campaign was cut short, Jordan said there’s no hard feelings between the two teammates.

#Bengals guard Michael Jordan made a vow to his QB after the devastating injury Joe Burrow sustained at WFT. He wouldn't let one play define him. What came next was this story of accountability, adversity and motivation birthed in the darkest moment.https://t.co/MmUTNb9YCR pic.twitter.com/gVNKpfwqik — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) June 10, 2021

“He really just said thank you, I appreciate it,” Jordan said of Burrow’s response to the apology. “He told me he loved me, and I told him I loved him too. There’s always love between me and Joe Burrow. He’s a great guy — hell of a guy. I just really don’t have anything else to say to him; I just want to show him. That’s all I want to do.”

Burrow is currently back and working out with the team in offseason training sessions. While he’s yet to be inserted into full 11-on-11 drills, the former Heisman Trophy winner is reportedly taking part in deep-route and play-action workouts at Bengals minicamp.

Cincinnati offensive coordinator Zac Taylor says his quarterback “looks really good” (per 247Sports) and ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler reported that Burrow has “no lingering issues” from the surgery.

Barring any major setbacks, Burrow should be primed to start in Week 1 of the 2021-22 season.

