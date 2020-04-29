Bengals Officially Announce Tee Higgins’ Jersey Number

After taking Joe Burrow No. 1 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Cincinnati Bengals wasted no time drafting Tee Higgins with the first pick of the second round the next day.

Higgins was a superstar at Clemson. He won a national title as a sophomore and led the Tigers in receiving touchdowns in back-to-back years.

But he won’t be wearing No. 5 while he’s in the NFL. So he took to Twitter and called on the Bengals to give him the No. 85 jersey number.

The No. 85 was most notably worn by former Bengals wide receiver Chad Johnson. Over the course of a 10-year stint in Cincinnati that included six Pro Bowls and four All-Pro selections, Johnson even legally changed his name to Chad Ochocinco in homage to his jersey number.

Higgins didn’t have to wait long to get his answer from the Bengals. Johnson soon took to his own Twitter account and posted an image of a gem, symbolizing his permission.

On Wednesday, the Bengals found Johnson’s message and agreed to make Higgins their new No. 85 jersey wearer.

“Now that it’s official…@ochocinco approves of our next 85,” the Bengals wrote.

Higgins averaged a whopping 18.1 yards per catch during his three years at Clemson. He caught 135 passes for 2,448 yards and 27 touchdowns.

Joe Burrow and AJ Green have a lot to be happy about heading into 2020.