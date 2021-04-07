Bengals Have Officially Released Veteran Running Back

The Spun

The Cincinnati Bengals have officially released running back Giovani Bernard after eight years with the franchise.

Bernard, a second-round pick out of North Carolina in 2013, was a productive role player during his tenure in Cincinnati. He finished his Bengals career with 3,697 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns on 921 carries over 115 games.

Bernard made his greatest impact as a receiver out of the backfield, totaling 342 catches for 2,867 yards. His reception total is the most in team history for a running back.

In 2020, Bernard appeared in all 16 games, making a career-high 10 starts in place of Joe Mixon. He rushed for 416 yards and caught 47 passes for 355 yards.

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, Bernard actually asked for his release from the Bengals. The team apparently asked him to take a pay cut earlier in free agency.

Bernard, 29, is getting old in running back years, but he still should be able to be a serviceable No. 2 or passing down back for a new team in 2021.


