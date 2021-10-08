Bengals Player Has Bold Comment About Game vs. Packers

For the first time in several years, the Cincinnati Bengals look like legit contenders for the AFC North title. Heading into Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers, one Bengals player decided to go bold with his comments.

Appearing on Good Morning Football, Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah declared a win over the Packers would “put the league on notice” that the team is for real. He made it clear that the Bengals aren’t 3-1 by accident, and beating the Packers would prove it to everyone.

“We get this win, and we put the league on notice that we’re here,” Uzomah said. “This isn’t a 3-1 that just happens to be 3-1. At this point, it’s a 4-1 that just beat the Packers, who are on a hot streak, who are on a run and have one of the hottest quarterbacks to play the game. That’s what we’re after, that’s our goal, and that’s our mentality.”

Uzomah is currently enjoying a strong start to his own season. He has nine receptions for 134 yards and two touchdowns through four games and is on pace for career-highs in nearly all categories.

C.J. Uzomah: Bengals beating Packers would "put the league on notice that we're here"https://t.co/QEW5fp2u41 pic.twitter.com/PRIQ12OoCf — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) October 8, 2021

But the biggest reason by far for the Cincinnati Bengals looking so good this early is second-year quarterback Joe Burrow.

The former No. 1 overall pick has continued right where he left off when he was injured last year, completing 73-percent of his passes for 988 yards and nine touchdowns.

Against a Packers team giving up 25 points a game, Burrow could thrive against Green Bay’s defense.

The Cincinnati Bengals have not had a winning season since 2015. But if they beat the Packers and rise to 4-1, they’ll be in a prime position to finish with a winning record.

[NFL.com]