Bengals Player Had Blunt Message For Front Office Today

With their 4-2 record, the Cincinnati Bengals have already matched their win total from last year thanks to some rising stars on the team. But one Bengals player had a message for the team’s front office.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton finished his interview by calling out the front office. He said “Extend Jessie Bates,” the team’s starting free safety and third leading tackler.

Bates was a Second-Team All-Pro selection in 2020 after recording 109 tackles, three interceptions, 15 passes defended, and a forced fumble. But he’s in the final year of his contract and there hasn’t been much news in the way of an extension.

The Bengals drafted Bates 54th overall in the 2018 NFL Draft. He’s started all but one game since his rookie season and finished each of his first three seasons with over 100 tackles and three interceptions.

Bengals CB Mike Hilton signing off his presser today: “Extend Jessie Bates.” — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) October 20, 2021

The Cincinnati Bengals are currently 4-2 thanks to a decent offense and a top 10 defense. Jessie Bates is a big part of that defense, which has yet to allow more than 25 points in a game this season.

The safety market might be a little bit inflated right now due to the big extension the Seattle Seahawks gave Jamal Adams in the offseason. If Bates continues playing this well, they’ll have to pay him a fortune.

Fortunately for the Bengals, they have plenty of cap space right now and this coming offseason to make a deal.

Should the Bengals extend Jessie Bates, or let him walk in free agency.