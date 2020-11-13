Bengals Player Has Bold Comparison For QB Joe Burrow

Joe Burrow has taken the NFL by storm in his first season, as he’s on pace to shatter just about any rookie record that stands in his way. Obviously it’s still too early to determine what he’ll accomplish over the course of his career, but he does have what it takes to be an all-time great.

But don’t just take our word for it. Bengals defensive tackle Mike Daniels recently spoke about his quarterback’s potential in the NFL.

Daniels, who spent seven seasons with the Green Bay Packers, believes Burrow has some similarities to Aaron Rodgers. That seems like a bold comparison, but Daniels revealed why he’s so confident in the rookie quarterback.

“I do see some similarities between Aaron [Rodgers] and Joe,” Daniels said. “The thing is Joe is not a rookie. He’s a four-year veteran. I know he’ll be one of the great ones. He’s got that grit. There’s no entitlement to him.”

The positive reviews regarding Burrow’s rookie campaign have been pouring in over the past few weeks.

NFL Network’s Peter Schrager had high praise for Burrow on Good Morning Football, saying “I love everything about Joe Burrow and right now I think he might be a top three quarterback in the conference.”

Burrow has thrown for 2,272 yards, 11 touchdowns and five interceptions in eight games this season. He’s on pace to have the most completions and passing yards by a rookie in NFL history.

We’ll see if Burrow can lead the Bengals to an upset win over the Steelers this weekend.