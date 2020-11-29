Bengals Player Reveals How Joe Burrow Is Handling Injury

Cincinnati Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrow is a week removed from his season-ending injury suffered against the Washington Football Team.

Burrow, the likely frontrunner for rookie of the year, suffered a gruesome leg injury early in the second half of last week’s loss to Washington.

The injury will knock Burrow out for nine to 12 months, according to reports. Unsurprisingly, Burrow is motivated to get back as soon as possible.

Injured Cincinnati Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah revealed what he’s seen from Burrow’s rehab process so far. He was speaking with Dan Hoard on the Bengals Booth Podcast.

“Today I saw him in there and he seems high-spirited. He was asking a bunch of questions about ‘Hey can I do this? If I try to flex this right now is that ok?’…

…And the trainer Nick was like…’yes? Does that not hurt?’ And he (Burrow) was like ‘No, it feels a lot better already today.’ …Nick came to help me out and he was like ‘That guy’s a beast. That’s insane that he’s…his pain tolerance has to be ridiculous for that.’”

Burrow’s rehab process won’t be easy, but it’s obvious that he’s going to give it everything he can.

We look forward to seeing Burrow back on the field in 2021.