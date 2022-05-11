Bengals Player Has Bold Comment About The AFC North

JACKSONVILLE, FL - NOVEMBER 05: A Cincinnati Bengals helmet site on the field prior to the start of their game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Field on November 5, 2017 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Logan Bowles/Getty Images)

The AFC North is loaded with talent, there's no doubt about that. However, that doesn't scare Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle D.J. Reader at all.

On Tuesday, Reader was asked about the Cleveland Browns being the odds-on favorites to win the division. Apparently, Reader isn't a fan of early betting odds.

"I don't know," Reader said when asked if he was surprised the Browns are the odds-on favorites to win the AFC North, via NFL.com. "I watched a couple UFC fights this weekend. Vegas gets it wrong sometimes, too. They win most of the time, they're the house, but they get it wrong a lot of times too."

The Browns certainly improved their roster by acquiring Deshaun Watson, but his availability will most likely determine how successful they are this fall.

That being said, Reader still believes the AFC North runs through Cincinnati.

"It seems like it goes through us right now, so until somebody comes and takes it from us, I'm gonna be confident in us," he added.

The Bengals have plenty of reasons to be confident about their outlook for the 2022 season.

For starters, the Bengals are just coming off a Super Bowl appearance. They now know what it takes to win big games in the playoffs. And just for good measure, the front office went out this offseason and addressed its biggest weakness, the offensive line.

So, yes, it's OK for Reader to be confident in his team.