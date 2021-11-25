Joe Burrow Has Incredible Response To NFL’s Schedule Change

Some fans were hopeful the NFL would flex the Bengals-Chargers matchup for Week 13 into the Sunday night slot. Instead, the league picked the Broncos-Chiefs game for Sunday Night Football.

On Wednesday, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was asked about Chargers game not being flexed to Sunday night. His response was truly incredible.

“I don’t care about any of that… I’ll play at 6 a.m. in the middle of the field somewhere,” Burrow said, via ESPN’s Ben Baby.

The majority of the NFL world already adores Burrow due to his on-field production and humble personality. That being said, his response to the league’s schedule change will earn him even more fans.

Bengals QB Joe Burrow on the Chargers game not being flexed to SNF: "I don't care about any of that… I'll play at 6 a.m. in the middle of the field somewhere." — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) November 24, 2021

Though it would’ve been awesome to see Burrow go head-to-head with Justin Herbert on Sunday Night Football, that doesn’t change the fact that it’ll be a fun matchup to watch.

Burrow was selected by the Bengals with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Five picks later, the Chargers selected Herbert with their first-round pick.

There have been plenty of debates about who’s the better quarterback over the past year, albeit those debates seem a bit premature.

One thing for certain is that both Burrow and Herbert have their respective teams in position to compete for a playoff spot.