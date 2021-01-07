Bengals QB Joe Burrow Reveals 1 Major Offseason Goal

Before tearing his ACL, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was in the middle of a record-setting rookie season.

Burrow threw for 300 or more yards in five of his 10 starts, eclipsing the 400-yard mark once. The No. 1 overall pick totaled 2,688 passing yards, 13 touchdowns and five interceptions.

If Burrow has one area of his game to nitpick, it is his arm strength. He’s never going to be a rocket-armed quarterback, but once the former Heisman Trophy winner returns to the field, he’ll have to show some more ability to connect with his receivers downfield.

Burrow himself admitted this during an appearance on “The Herd with Colin Cowherd” on Thursday. The Bengals standout said he “wasn’t great” with throwing the deep ball in 2020 but thinks he can improve at it.

“[An] emphasis for me this offseason,” Burrow said.

Joe Burrow talking for first time since his knee injury, on with @ColinCowherd. Had this self-critique of his rookie year: "Wasn’t great with the deep ball which I was pretty disappointed in because I’ve always been pretty good at that. Emphasis for me this offseason." — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) January 7, 2021

Obviously, the main focus for Burrow is healing up fully over the next few months. Even if he’s not ready for Week 1 of the 2021 season, the most important thing is getting to 100 percent.

Assuming he’s able to do that, if Burrow can add proficiency throwing the deep ball down the road, his already bright NFL future just got even brighter.