Bengals RB Joe Mixon Has Warning For Rest Of The NFL

The Cincinnati Bengals have raced out to a 5-2 record this season thanks to a superb sophomore season from Joe Burrow and a record-setting rookie season by wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase. Their hot start has led star running back Joe Mixon to send a message to the rest of the league.

Speaking to the team website this week, Mixon declared that the Bengals have done this well without having “a complete game” yet. He believes that once they get their perfect game, they’ll be “scary.”

“We haven’t had a complete game and we’re getting better each and every week,” Mixon said, via Geoff Hobson of the team’s website. “I think a perfect game is going to come. Really, at the end of the day, we’re heating up. If we get hot, it’s just going to be scary.”

The Bengals will probably get that perfect game against the lowly New York Jets this week. New York will be without rookie quarterback Zach Wilson and are coming off a game where they allowed 54 points.

If there was ever a game where the Bengals can go rolling on all cylinders, it’s this one.

It hasn’t just been the Cincinnati Bengals offense doing the hard work this season. While the offense may have the big names like Burrow, Mixon and Chase, the defense has exceeded expectations.

The Bengals defense currently ranks in the top 10 for both yards and points allowed. They’ve given up just seven touchdown passes this season – second fewest in the league.

After trouncing the Baltimore Ravens 41-17 last week, the Bengals are primed to take control of the AFC North this weekend.

Are the Bengals as scary of a team as Joe Mixon says they are?