Bengals Release First Look At Joe Burrow In Orange & Black

Cincinnati Bengals fans have been anxiously waiting to see Joe Burrow wearing black and orange. On Tuesday afternoon, the fan base had its wish granted.

The Bengals selected Burrow with the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Fans are hoping he could revitalize a franchise that hasn’t made it past Wild Card Weekend since 1990.

Burrow wasn’t even on NFL teams’ radar prior to the 2019 college football season. He took the entire country by storm, leading the LSU Tigers to a national championship. The 23-year-old gunslinger finished his redshirt senior year with 5,671 passing yards and 60 touchdowns.

While no one knows how Burrow will perform at the next level, it’s fair to say he looks pretty good in a Bengals uniform. The team released two photos on social media with the caption “In the pocket like Burrow.”

🎶 In the pocket like Burrow 🎶 pic.twitter.com/fAyPDpivPX — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) August 4, 2020

This is a sight to see for Bengals fans, especially after enduring a two-win season in 2019.

Cincinnati doesn’t have the right pieces on its roster to immediately become a contender with Burrow under center. However, the offense has plenty of playmakers, such as Tyler Boyd, A.J. Green, Tee Higgins and John Ross III.

Zac Taylor didn’t get a full offseason program to work with Burrow, but all signs point to the team starting the LSU product when Week 1 comes around.

The Bengals will kick off the 2020 season at home against the Los Angeles Chargers.