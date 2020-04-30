It is now official: After nine years as their starting quarterback, the Cincinnati Bengals have released Andy Dalton.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, the Bengals offered a heartfelt message for their now-former signal caller. They called him “an outstanding player on the field” and “a role model in the Cincinnati community.”

Dalton’s arrival alongside star wide receiver AJ Green in 2011 kicked off arguably their best run of success since the 1980s. In his first five years as a starter, Dalton led the Bengals to a 50-26-1 record and five playoff appearances. They two AFC North titles in that span, with a record-tying 12 wins in 2015.

Dalton’s release means that the way is now clear for Joe Burrow to be named the immediate starter in Cincinnati.

The Bengals took Burrow No. 1 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft following a historic 2019 season at LSU.

Cincinnati will be the 11th team to enter the 2020 season with a different starting quarterback from last year.

What will Andy Dalton’s legacy in Cincinnati be?