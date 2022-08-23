Bengals Released Quarterback On Tuesday Morning

KANSAS CITY, MO - JANUARY 30: A view of a Cincinnati Bengals helmet before the AFC Championship game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs on Jan 30, 2022 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals made a few roster moves Tuesday morning, most notably signing star safety Jessie Bates to his franchise tender.

While the Bates news has understandably stolen the headlines, Cincinnati also put safety Brandon Wilson on the Reserve/PUP list and dropped a quarterback.

Rookie undrafted free agent Drew Plitt, who played in the team's first two preseason games, was waived.

Plitt, who threw for 9,061 yards and 68 touchdowns in five seasons at Ball State, signed with Cincinnati earlier this summer.

The Bengals already have Joe Burrow and Brandon Allen entrenched as their top two quarterback options, and former Washington standout Jake Browning is currently the team's third QB.

Cincinnati must get down to 80 players or less by this afternoon before unveiling a 53-man roster by 4 p.m. ET next Tuesday.