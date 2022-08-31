Bengals Released Veteran Quarterback On Wednesday

BALTIMORE, MD - SEPTEMBER 10: A Cincinnati Bengals helmet is seen on the field before the Bengals take on the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on September 10, 2012 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, the Cincinnati Bengals announced three waiver claims. In order to make space for these additions, the front office terminated the contracts of quarterback Brandon Allen and safety Michael Thomas.

Allen, a former sixth-round pick out of Arkansas, started his career with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2016. He had stints with the Los Angeles Rams and Denver Broncos before joining the Bengals in 2020.

In 14 career appearances, Allen has completed 56.2 percent of his pass attempts for 1,589 yards with 10 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Prior to Wednesday's move, Allen was listed as Joe Burrow's primary backup. Now, Burrow is the only quarterback on Cincinnati's depth chart.

Even though Allen was released by the Bengals this Wednesday, he's expected to be back in Cincinnati by Week 1.

Allen received additional reps in training camp because Burrow was recovering from an appendectomy.

The Bengals should feel relatively comfortable with Allen as their backup quarterback for the 2022 season - assuming that he does return to their roster.