Bengals Released Veteran Wide Receiver On Monday

KANSAS CITY, MO - JANUARY 30: A view of a Cincinnati Bengals helmet before the AFC Championship game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs on Jan 30, 2022 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

A wide receiver named Michael Thomas was released on Monday--but not the injured Pro Bowler from the New Orleans Saints.

The Cincinnati Bengals released their own wideout named Michael Thomas--who goes by Mike--from the 53-man roster while designating offensive lineman Isaiah Prince to return from injured reserve.

While Mike Thomas is no longer on the Bengals, a third Michael Thomas, a veteran safety, is still on the Cincinnati roster. We hope this hasn't been too confusing for you.

Mike Thomas appeared in 10 games for the Bengals this season, including yesterday's win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. He also made two starts.

For the season, Thomas caught two passes for 38 yards and made one tackle. He finishes his three-year tenure with the Bengals with 20 catches, 222 receiving yards and one touchdown.

For his entire seven-year NFL career, Thomas has 30 receptions, 366 receiving yards and that one score.