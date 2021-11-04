Bengals Reportedly Claim Former 1st Round Draft Pick

Just over 24 hours ago, the Houston Texans announced a move that was somewhat surprising to the football world.

The team announced on Wednesday afternoon that they waived veteran cornerback Vernon Hargreaves. The former first-round pick had started five games during the 2021 season.

While Hargreaves time with the Texans might have come to an end, he’s not done in the league just yet. On Thursday afternoon, ESPN’s Adam Schefter revealed one team claimed the veteran corner.

According to Schefter, the Cincinnati Bengals claimed and were awarded the former No. 11 overall pick.

Bengals claimed and were awarded former Texans’ CB Vernon Hargreaves III on waivers, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 4, 2021

Hargreaves made 24 total tackles and an interception in eight games played this season. He most recently played 96 percent of the Texans’ defensive snaps on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.

Hargreaves spent just over three seasons in Tampa Bay after the Buccaneers drafted him with the 11th overall pick in the 2016 draft out of Florida. He made 160 tackles, intercepted two passes and forced two fumbles in 35 games with Tampa.

It’s a move that Hargreaves won’t be too upset about. He’s going from one of the worst teams in the NFL to a team in playoff contention.