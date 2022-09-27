Bengals Reportedly Get Serious Injury News On Tuesday

BALTIMORE, MD - SEPTEMBER 10: A Cincinnati Bengals helmet is seen on the field before the Bengals take on the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on September 10, 2012 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The Cincinnati Bengals suffered an unfortunate hit to their defensive line during this past weekend's game against the New York Jets.

According to Kelsey Conway of Cincinnati.com, Bengals defensive tackle DJ Reader suffered a knee injury against the Jets that'll keep him out of action for an extended period of time.

"It is not expected to be a season-ender, but the Bengals will be without their star nose tackle for an extended period of time," Conway reported on Tuesday.

Reader, 28, has 10 total tackles and three quarterback hits this season. Last year, he had 43 tackles and two sacks for the Bengals.

The Bengals will face the Miami Dolphins this Thursday night.

Since the Bengals are on a short week, head coach Zac Taylor must quickly find a way to replace Reader in the middle of the defensive line. He could give more reps to Zach Carter or Josh Tupou.

The Bengals will also need their edge rushers to step up during Reader's absence. That shouldn't be a problem for Sam Hubbard and Trey Hendrickson.