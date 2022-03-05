Bengals Reportedly Make Decision On Franchise Tag

With only three days remaining until the franchise tag deadline, NFL teams are starting to reveal their plans for their top free agents. When it comes to the Cincinnati Bengals, it sounds like they’ll be using the franchise tag on their free safety.

According to Tyler Dragon of USA TODAY Sports, the Bengals are “likely” going to use the franchise tag on Jessie Bates with the hope of signing him to a long-term deal later this offseason.

“The Bengals are likely going to franchise tag Jessie Bates as they continue to try to negotiate a long-term extension with the safety, according to a person with direct knowledge of the situation,” Dragon tweeted on Saturday.

Since joining the Bengals in 2018, Bates has racked up 408 combined tackles, 35 pass breakups, 10 interceptions and two forced fumbles.

Bates played a pivotal role in the Bengals’ run to the Super Bowl. He had 20 tackles and two interceptions in a four-game span.

Bates discussed his future in Cincinnati during an interview with NFL Network. He said that he wants to stay with the Bengals, but he doesn’t want to play on the franchise tag.

“We will see. Hopefully I am not under a franchise tag. You just gotta play your cards right,” Bates said, via All Bengals. “Hopefully I will still be a part of that in Cincinnati. There is a lot of good things to come, whether I am there or not.”

It’ll be interesting to see how Bates responds to the Bengals using the franchise tag on him.