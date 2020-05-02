Bengals Reportedly Make Decision On WR John Ross

Teams around the NFL only have a few days left to make major decisions on players from the 2017 NFL draft.

Each and every team with a first-round pick must decide whether or not they want to pick up the fifth-year option on those players. May 4 looms large as the final day for teams to make these decisions.

Well, most of the teams in the league have already made their respective decisions. The Cincinnati Bengals joined that list this afternoon with a decision on wide receiver John Ross.

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Bengals declined the fifth-year option for Ross. The former No. 9 overall pick is now tied to the team only through the 2020 season.

Ross was in the midst of his best season during the start of the 2019 campaign.

Through four games, the former first-round pick racked up 16 receptions for 328 yards and three touchdowns. Unfortunately, he suffered a sternoclavicular and missed eight games during the regular season.

He’ll return to the starting lineup alongside star wide receiver A.J. Green, who missed the entire 2019 campaign. Both should provide rookie quarterback Joe Burrow with a full complement of weapons in 2020.

The Bengals offense could surprise opposing defenses this season.