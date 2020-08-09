Bengals Reportedly On Verge Of Signing Pro Bowl Lineman

The Cincinnati Bengals are looking to add a veteran presence to their defensive line ahead of the 2020 season.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Bengals are bringing in Pro Bowl defensive tackle Mike Daniels for a visit today. Per the report, Daniels is expected to sign with Cincinnati if the visit goes well.

Daniels was a star lineman for the Green Bay Packers from 2012 to 2018. He played in 102 games for Green Bay, and made the Pro Bowl in 2017. In that span, he recorded 29.0 sacks, 225 tackles, 68 quarterback hits and 47 tackles for loss.

Daniels spent the 2019 season with the Detroit Lions on a one-year, $9.1 million contract. He appeared in only nine games and had 10 tackles and one sack.

Former Lions’ and Packers’ Pro Bowl DT Mike Daniels is visiting today with the Cincinnati Bengals, per source. If the visit goes as planned, the 31-year-old Daniels is expected to be a Bengal. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 9, 2020

Mike Daniels joins a relatively young Bengals team that has only seven other players over the age of 30.

He has the potential to pair nicely with star defensive tackle Geno Atkins if he can regain his Pro Bowl form. Last year the Bengals defense ranked 25th in the NFL in points allowed and 29th in yards allowed. They gave up at least 27 points in seven games.

But Cincinnati added upgrades at all phases of the defense during the offseason. They’ve brought on DJ Reader, Trae Waynes, Josh Bynes and Vonn Bell for a combined $115 million in contracts.

Will the Bengals defense see improvements in 2020?