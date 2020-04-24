Bengals Reportedly Pursuing NFL Draft 2nd Round Trade

In just over an hour, the second round of the 2020 NFL draft will kick off – possibly with a trade.

The Cincinnati Bengals hold the next pick – No. 33 – in the draft. According to multiple reports, the Bengals are open to dealing that pick and sliding down to accumulate more draft picks.

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated suggested the Bengals like a few of the prospects that remain on the board. He mentioned TCU defensive lineman Ross Blacklock and Houston offensive tackle Josh Jones – among others.

It appears Cincinnati is confident enough that one of its top prospects will be on the board, even if the team trades down. Breer also mentioned the Indianapolis Colts, who hold the No. 34 pick, are also looking to trade down.

Per sources, the Bengals are actively exploring trading down from the 33rd overall pick, even with a couple guys there (Ross Blacklock, Josh Jones, etc.) they like. Indy looking to go down from the 34th spot, too. Lots of depth in the second round = movement on trades. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) April 24, 2020

The Bengals surprised absolutely no one with their first pick in the draft. Cincinnati selected former LSU star quarterback Joe Burrow with the No. 1 pick in the draft.

With their quarterback in the fold, the Bengals could look at add some protection up front with an offensive tackle. Houston’s Jones would make some sense. Boise State’s Ezra Cleveland is also an option, should Cincinnati chose to go the offensive tackle route.

The second round kicks off at 7:00 p.m. ET.