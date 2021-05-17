Bengals Are Reportedly Adding Veteran Wide Receiver

The Cincinnati Bengals have reportedly added to their wide receiver depth.

According to a report from Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, the AFC North franchise has signed wide receiver and punt returner Trent Taylor.

Taylor, 27, had spent the past four seasons with the San Francisco 49ers. He was a fifth round pick out of Louisiana Tech in the 2017 NFL Draft. Taylor has 79 career receptions for 731 yards. He’s also made a big impact in the punt return game, with 494 return yards. Taylor has three total NFL touchdowns.

Now, Taylor will look to make an impact in Cincinnati, playing alongside second-year quarterback Joe Burrow.

“Bengals are signing former 49ers slot receiver and punt returner Trent Taylor, source says. Good fit for Cincy, which lost Alex Erickson in free agency and had a hole at both spots,” the NFL Network insider reported on Monday morning.

#Bengals are signing former #49ers slot receiver and punt returner Trent Taylor, source says. Good fit for Cincy, which lost Alex Erickson in free agency and had a hole at both spots. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) May 17, 2021

The Bengals have made a couple of additions at wide receiver this offseason, most notably selecting Ja’Marr Chase with the No. 5 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

Cincinnati will look to improve on its 4-11-1 record in 2020 and make a push toward contention in 2021. The Bengals open the year on Sunday, Sept. 12 against the Vikings.