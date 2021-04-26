Bengals Reveal ‘Expectation’ For Whoever They Draft At No. 5 Overall

With at least three quarterbacks expected to go ahead of them in the 2021 NFL Draft, the No. 5-picking Cincinnati Bengals have a world of options that they can select when they get on the clock. But ahead of Draft Day, they’ve made their expectations of their first pick clear.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin stated that the expectation for the Bengals pick will be an immediate starter who can play a big role and help the team win immediately. Tobin stated that the Bengals have “a vision” for who they pick and don’t want to take a developmental prospect.

“Anybody we take with that fifth pick, the expectation is he’s going to come in and help us win immediately and play a big role. That’s the expectation,” Tobin said, via the Cincinnati Enquirer. “We’ll have a vision for that guy. It won’t be a long development process for the guy we take there. His expectation will be to come in, be a starter and be a producer for us.”

Head coach Zac Taylor shared the sentiment with Tobin. He said that he wants “a premier player” who can join the team off the bat.

“We feel like we’re gonna get a premier player that can come in and really help us win immediately.”

The Bengals have all kinds of options with that No. 5 pick.

They can take a receiver like Ja’Marr Chase, Kyle Pitts or DeVonta Smith to give QB Joe Burrow an elite weapon. They can grab a star offensive tackle like Penei Sewell who can keep the QB upright. Or they might just go with a defensive player like Micah Parsons who can lead their defense.

Whoever they pick, it’ll be someone who contributes from the get-go.

Who do you think the Bengals take?