Bengals Reveal If Trading No. 1 Pick Was A Possibility

Two weeks ago, the Cincinnati Bengals selected former LSU star quarterback Joe Burrow with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

The pick surprised no one. Burrow completed arguably the best season in college football history during the 2019 season, en route to a national title and the Heisman Trophy.

Despite everyone knowing the Bengals would take Burrow, there were rumors of a potential trade. On Wednesday, Duke Tobin, director of player personnel, dispelled those rumors.

He and and Mike Potts, director of college scouting, spoke with team reporter Geoff Hobson about the team’s draft. Hobson asked what the best offer the team received for the No. 1 pick was.

Although Tobin wouldn’t go into that, he made it clear Burrow wasn’t for sale.

“We don’t talk publicly about offers. We really weren’t interested in trading it anyway…We felt good about sitting there and taking him and that was the most important thing to us, more so than what any team might want.”

Clearly the team wasn’t interested in offers from other teams for the No. 1 pick.

Burrow was seen as the No. 1 quarterback recruit in the class and the top QB prospect since Andrew Luck.

Cincinnati couldn’t pass on that potential.