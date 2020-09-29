Bengals Rookie WR Uses 1 Word To Describe Joe Burrow

Bengals rookie receiver Tee Higgins had to face his current quarterback Joe Burrow in last season’s college football national championship. It’s safe to assume Higgins is thrilled he doesn’t have to play against Burrow anymore.

Higgins had the perfect word to describe Burrow following the rookie quarterback’s hot start to the 2020 season. The former Clemson receiver called Burrow a “magician,” which may just be the perfect word.

We saw it at LSU – Burrow is an escape artist with plenty of tricks up his sleeve. The young NFL quarterback is one of the more crafty players in the league.

Hopefully the magician can lead the Bengals to a win soon. Cincinnati’s come close, but it has yet to get in the win column this season. Regardless, Higgins loves what he’s seen so far from the young Burrow.

“I mean, Joe Burrow, he’s like [a] magician,” Higgins said, via 247Sports. “He’s always going to keep a play alive, and I just saw him make a play. At the time, I did not realize that I did step out of bounds, but I was just trying to find a void to get open to where he can make a pass and we can make a play.”

Joe Burrow and the Bengals have an opportunity to get their first win of the season this Sunday when the play the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Gardner Minshew and the Jaguars are off to a 1-2 start – many believe the organization is attempting to tank this season to obtain the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Burrow and the Bengals have a prime opportunity to get their first win when they host the Jaguars this Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.