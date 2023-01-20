Bengals Rule Out 2 Starting Offensive Lineman For Game vs. Bills

The Bengals won't be at full strength when they face the Bills this Sunday, that's for sure.

On Friday, the Bengals officially ruled out left tackle Jonah Williams and right guard Alex Cappa for the AFC Divisional Round.

It was previously reported that Williams suffered a dislocated kneecap in the Bengals' win over the Ravens. He was unable to practice this week because of his injury.

Cappa, meanwhile, has been nursing an ankle injury since Week 18. The veteran offensive lineman was spotted on a scooter at the team facility on Wednesday.

Hakeem Adeniji, Ted Karras and Cordell Volson are the only healthy starters on Cincinnati's offensive line heading into this Sunday's game.

Jackson Carman will most likely replace Williams at left tackle. Max Scharping is expected to replace Cappa at right guard.

We'll find out soon if this injury-riddled offensive line prevents the Bengals from punching their ticket to the AFC Championship.

The Bengals and Bills will kick off at 3 p.m. ET.