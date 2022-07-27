Bengals Running Back Carted Off At Practice Wednesday

JACKSONVILLE, FL - NOVEMBER 05: A Cincinnati Bengals helmet site on the field prior to the start of their game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Field on November 5, 2017 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Logan Bowles/Getty Images)

Unfortunately for the Cincinnati Bengals, running back Elijah Holyfield went down on the first day of training camp.

Holyfield, the son of former heavyweight world champion Evander Holyfield, had to be carted off the field.

This is a tough break for Holyfield, who signed a reserve/future contract with the Bengals in February.

Bengals reporter Jay Morrison of The Athletic provided some details on Holyfield's injury.

"Elijah Holyfield down after it looked like he took a leg to the shin on a run play," Morrison wrote. "Went down hard and immediately grabbed leg. Cart’s out for him. Lot of guys patting him with encouragement."

Holyfield was an impact player at Georgia, rushing for 1,340 yards and nine touchdowns. He hasn't been able to carve out a role for himself in the NFL though.

If Holyfield's injury requires a lengthy recovery process, it could force him to miss the rest of training camp.

In the meantime, the Bengals' backfield will be led by Joe Mixon, Samaje Perine and Chris Evans.