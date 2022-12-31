Bengals Running Back Joe Mixon Has Blunt Message For AFC Teams

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 24: Ja'Marr Chase #1 of the Cincinnati Bengals celebrates a touchdown with Joe Burrow #9 and Joe Mixon #28 during the second half in the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The Bills and Chiefs may own the best records in the AFC, but that means nothing to the Bengals.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, running back Joe Mixon said the AFC runs through the Bengals.

"What people need to know and understand is we the big dog of the AFC," Mixon said. "That’s just what is. For anything to happen, it has to go through us."

On one hand, Mixon has a point. The Bengals are the reigning AFC champions.

On the other hand, Mixon just gave the Bills bulletin board material before their showdown with the Bengals.

The Bengals defeated the Chiefs earlier this season without Mixon in the lineup. Samaje Perine got the start at running back.

If the Bengals defeat the Bills on Monday night, that'll open the door for them to potentially earn the No. 1 seed in the AFC. In that case, the conference would legitimately run through Cincinnati.