Bengals Safety Jessie Bates III Reportedly Makes Decision On Training Camp

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: Jessie Bates #30 of the Cincinnati Bengals reacts with his team following an interception during the second quarter of Super Bowl LVI against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The Cincinnati Bengals and safety Jessie Bates III did not agree to a long-term contract before this month's franchise tag deadline.

As a result, the star defender will not report to training camp on Tuesday, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Fowler called the decision from Bates "expected."

Now, the question becomes when and if Bates will report at all. It was reported earlier this summer that the 2020 second team All-Pro did not want to play this season on the franchise tag, which would pay him $12.9 million.

However, Bates was hoping for something closer to the top of the safety market (around or above $18 million AAV) and the Bengals were unwilling to pony up. The two sides couldn't even find a suitable agreement in the middle of the two salaries.

Would Bates really hold out for the entire season? It seems unlikely, but at the very least, we wouldn't expect him to participate in training camp any time soon, if at all.

Bates, a second-round pick out of Wake Forest in 2018, has tallied 408 tackles, 10 interceptions, 35 passes defensed, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in 63 career games.