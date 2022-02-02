Bengals Show Off Uniform For The Super Bowl

The Cincinnati Bengals are getting ready for their first Super Bowl appearance in over 30 years, and they’re giving a throwback to their past with their uniform.

On Wednesday, the Bengals revealed their uniform combination for Super Bowl LVI. Since they’re the designated home team, it consists of their black and orange jersey with white and orange-striped pants.

It’s a look that some Bengals fans might find very similar to one they wore in a prior Super Bowl. In Super Bowl XVI, the Bengal’s first Super Bowl appearance 40 years ago, they had a similar uniform. The key difference this time is that the don’t feature a full vertical stripe like the old ones did.

Of course, the Bengals would probably prefer that the same uniforms doesn’t lead to a similar result. The Bengals lost Super Bowl XVI to the San Francisco 49ers – and would lose the big game to the 49ers again seven years later.

In the 30-plus years since the Bengals’ last Super Bowl appearance, their struggles made them one of the NFL’s most snakebitten franchises. The Bengals of the 1990s were one of the worst periods of futility for any franchise in the history of American sports.

But the arrival of Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase under the leadership of head coach Zac Taylor allowed them to make a massive turnaround in a single year. They went from going decades without a playoff win to reaching the Super Bowl in no time flat.

We’ll see if they can finally put a Lombardi Trophy in Paul Brown Stadium in just over a week.