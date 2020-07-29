The Bengals Are Reportedly Signing A Veteran NFL QB

Joe Burrow won’t be the only new Cincinnati Bengals QB in 2020. Head coach Zac Taylor is bringing in a QB he has some veteran experience.

According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Bengals are expected to sign QB Brandon Allen this weekend. He is currently in Cincinnati for a physical and COVID-19 testing.

Allen was a sixth-round pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2016, but did not get a snap until this past year with the Denver Broncos. However, he did spend two years with Zac Taylor with the Los Angeles Rams from 2017 to 2018.

In his first NFL action, Allen started three games, going 1-2 under center. He completed 46.5-percent of his passes for 515 yards and three touchdowns with two interceptions.

Veteran QB Brandon Allen is in Cincinnati for a physical and COVID-19 testing and expected to sign with the #Bengals this weekend, per source. Allen knows Zac Taylor’s offense from #Rams days and started 3 games for #Broncos in 2019. Some experience behind No. 1 pick Joe Burrow. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 29, 2020

Given the state of the Bengals QB room, Allen’s presence certainly can’t hurt. Aside from No. 1 overall pick and presumptive 2020 starter Joe Burrow, the only other QBs are Ryan Lindley and Jake Dolegala.

Assuming Burrow has the starting job locked down, Brandon Allen should be well-positioned to challenge for the backup role.

Given the state of their quarterback play last year, the Bengals aren’t exactly in a position to be too choosy. Cincinnati went 2-14 last season, due in no small part to terrible quarterback play from Lindley and former starter Andy Dalton.

Second-year head coach Zac Taylor built his reputation as a QBs guru. He’ll need to prove it in his second year if he wants to last long in Cincinnati.