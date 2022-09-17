Bengals Star Ja'Marr Chase Receives Two Fines For Week 1 Conduct

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - OCTOBER 17: Ja'Marr Chase #1 of the Cincinnati Bengals during warm ups before a game against the Detroit Lions during the third quarter at Ford Field on October 17, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

Week 1 ended up being very costly for Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase.

On Saturday, it was announced that Chase received two fines this week for unsportsmanlike conduct.

The first fine Chase received was worth $13,261. He also received a $10,609 fine.

NFL fans are wondering if Chase was fined by the league for flipping the bird to Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick. A photo of that incident went viral last weekend.

Nonetheless, it's very obvious that unsportsmanlike conduct will not be tolerated this season.

Chase had an exceptional Week 1 performance, hauling in 10 passes for 129 yards and a touchdown.

That being said, Chase probably didn't want to lose over $26,000 to NFL fines.

If he wants to avoid another letter from the league office, Chase will need to be on his best behavior this Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys.