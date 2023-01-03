Bengals Star Joe Burrow Getting Praised For Locker Room Move

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 09: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals passes the ball against the Baltimore Ravens during the first quarter at M&T Bank Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images) Todd Olszewski/Getty Images

Both the Bengals and Bills were understandably devastated by watching Damar Hamlin leave the stadium in an ambulance on Monday night. The former Pitt safety suffered a cardiac arrest before having his heartbeat restored

While both teams were waiting for an update on whether or not the game would be postponed, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow went out of his way to check in on the Bills' locker room.

According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, Burrow gathered the Bengals captains and they walked over to the Bills' locker room to see how everyone is feeling.

"Was told that after the teams were brought back in to wait inside, QB Joe Burrow gathered the Bengals captains and they walked over as a group to the Bills' locker room to check on the Buffalo players," Breer reported on Twitter. "In these sorts of situations, NFL players take care of each other."

Burrow is being applauded by the NFL world for this gesture.

"From the organization to Zac Taylor, Joe Burrow, even the fans have all been a class act tonight," a Bengals fan. "Idk if I've ever been more proud to be a Bengals fan than what I've seen tonight from everyone. It's more than just a game."

"All class between Bengals and Bills," another fan wrote. "Prayers for their brother."

Hamlin was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for further testing and treatment.

We're hoping Hamlin makes a full and speedy recovery.