Bengals Tight End Carted Off The Field On Thursday

KANSAS CITY, MO - JANUARY 30: A view of a Cincinnati Bengals helmet before the AFC Championship game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs on Jan 30, 2022 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Whenever a player is carted off the field in training camp, fans immediately hold their breath.

Cincinnati Bengals tight end Drew Sample was just taken back to the locker room on a cart during practice.

According to Jungle Roar Podcast's Mike Petraglia, it appeared that Sample tweaked his left knee.

It is normal to fear the worst when the cart comes out, but hopefully this was just precautionary by the Bengals' training staff.

Sample, a second-round pick in 2019, is heading into his fourth season in Cincinnati. After catching 40 passes in 2020, he hauled in 11 for 81 yards last year.

"I think for me, every year, one of my strengths is being an all-around tight end," Sample told The Spun recently. "That means being able to go out and catch passes when given an opportunity and also helping in the run game and pass pro, things like that."

We'll update Sample's status once the Bengals provide some more information.